Carolyn Diane Ferguson, 77, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at her home. She was born Aug. 19, 1943, in Daviess County to the late Eugene and Margaret Imogene Baird Horn. Carolyn had worked for several restaurants, including the former Horn’s Dairy Bar. She was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed playing Bingo, watching television, especially game shows, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Carolyn was also preceded in death by her husband, Bernie Joe Ferguson Sr., on May 12, 1996; her daughter-in-law, Debbie Ferguson, on July 3, 2009; and a brother, Frankie Lee Horn.
Surviving is her son, Bernie Joe Ferguson Jr. of Owensboro; four grandchildren, B.J. Ferguson of Auburn, Chris and Dustin Ferguson, both of Owensboro, and Todd (Melissa) Jump of Hopkinsville; six great-grandchildren, Makayla, Lorelei, Keria, Isaiah, Brayden and Alyssa; and a brother, Charles E. Horn of Owensboro.
The service with limited attendance will be noon Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Yellow Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Mrs. Ferguson shall be within current health and safety directives. Please see signage at the door regarding personal protective masks.
