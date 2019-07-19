On July 16, 2019, heaven's light began to shine a little brighter as Carolyn Elizabeth Johnston Poole, 55, of Owensboro, gained her angel wings. Carolyn was born in Hammond, Indiana, to the late Lynn and Ora Lee Johnston on June 25, 1964. She was the life of the party and loved everyone. Carolyn was so full of sass, but also known to be a little redneck. The only thing she loved more than the beach was her family, and they will miss her very much.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Alan Johnston; and a sister, Sherri Johnston.
Carolyn leaves behind to mourn her a very heartbroken family; her husband of 39 years, Ellis Poole; children Christal (Aaron; who always claimed to be the favorite kid), Shawn (Melissa) and Natasha (Ronnie); grandchildren Blaze (Madeline), Cherysh, Keiara, Logan, Shayne, Aleeah, Madyson, Brooklyn, Brayden, Lyric, Xavier, TJ, Brett, Monica, Skyler and Ryder; her brothers, Randall, Terry and Lynn (Cindy) Johnston; several nieces, nephews and cousins, including two special cousins, Marlene and Diane; and many friends who were more like family.
The service will be 4 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
