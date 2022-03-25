Carolyn Faye Burruss passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 22, 2022. Carolyn was born August 20, 1938, to Wiley and Mildred Bolser of Owensboro, and was the eldest of seven children.
She graduated from Murray State University in Kentucky and subsequently attained two master’s degrees from UAH and Alabama A&M University. She taught elementary school students for 20 years for Huntsville City Schools, always encouraging students to follow their natural curiosity. In her spare time, she was an avid reader, gardener, quilter, and genealogy researcher.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Jim, with whom she shared a loving marriage of 59 years; son, Bob Burruss, and daughter-in-law, Maureen, of Huntsville; daughter, Janet, and son-in-law, Zuned Ali, and granddaughter, Jasmine, of Seattle. She is also survived by her siblings, Betty Chapman, Jeannie Conway, Jimmy Bolser, Cindy Worth, Mark Bolser, and Pat Potts, all of Owensboro, and her many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews.
The funeral for Carolyn Faye Burruss will be 2 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Laughlin Service Funeral Home in Huntsville, Alabama with Pastor Robby Boyd officiating. Burial will be in Huntsville Memory Gardens. Visitation is from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org).
