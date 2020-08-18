Carolyn Faye (Calloway) Farmer was united with her Savior, loving husband, and many loved ones on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. As she said in her final words, she is “home, home, home.”
Carolyn was born July 4, 1944, in Beech Valley, to parents Thomas and Bertha Calloway. She married the love of her life, Randall Farmer on April 18, 1959. She loved reading, antique shopping (“junking” as Randall liked to call it), and spending time with her family. Carolyn was known by those around her as a very classy lady. She was always dressed well with her makeup on, hair fixed, and accessorized with jewelry and a matching purse. She also enjoyed writing. One particular poem “Give Me a Vision” was set to music and has been used to help people see the need for reaching the lost with the Gospel.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Randall Farmer; son, Randall Farmer Jr.; and siblings, Paul, Lucille, Ed, Porter, Lanny, and Marva Dean.
Carolyn is survived by children Lisa (Joe) Edge, of Whitesville, Teresei (Frank) Westerfield, of Whitesville, Derek (Elaine) Farmer, of Goose Creek, South Carolina; grandchildren, Hannah, Nathan, Bethany, Philip, John, Randall, William, Matthew, and Caroline; great-grandchildren, Kylie, Kortlyn, Kaytlin, Alyssa, Natalie, Victoria, Felicity, Rose, Hadley, Brighton, Lainey, and Annsley; and siblings, Donald (Betty) Calloway and Shirley Holbrook, both of Owensboro.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Sugar Grove Bible Baptist Church, Fordsville with burial in Sugar Grove Bible Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville and from Noon until service time Wednesday at the church. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for visitation and the funeral service will be limited and masks are required in accordance with state guidelines.
