Carolyn Faye Eaton Pierce, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, after a lengthy illness. She was born October 30, 1938, in Livermore to the late Ben W. Eaton and Shirley Taylor Eaton.
Carolyn’s strong work ethic began in her first job as a teenager when she served ice cream at Dairy Queen. She later obtained her cosmetology license and worked as a beautician for several years. She worked at General Electric for 11 years beginning in the 1960s, making television tubes by piece work. Always wanting to achieve more, she broke barriers in a male-dominated profession in 1975, when she became the first woman in the state of Kentucky to achieve the title of lab technician and operator at the sewage treatment plant in Owensboro. Carolyn later retired from the City of Owensboro in the 1990s due to health issues.
She had many interests and hobbies during her life. Carolyn was an avid reader, and she enjoyed going to garage sales and finding treasures. She studied astrology, displayed great creativity through crafting and writing, and enjoyed a variety of music, most especially by her favorite singer, Elvis. She was a caretaker for her husband and other family members for many years, always putting others before herself. Becoming a young widow in 1987, she became a volunteer in the Widowed Person Service where she met and made lifelong friends that understood and helped each other. Despite all the challenges that life brought her, she was a fighter until she took her last breath. She may be gone from this world, but she will always be remembered by those who loved her.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Donald E. Pierce; her siblings, Benita Brown, Sandra Watkins, and Rita Nickens; a grandson, Eric Aull; and a special niece, Melanie McGrew.
Carolyn is survived by her children, Donna Morris, Anita Daughtry (Tony), Ben Pierce (Lyn), and Jason Pierce (Nan); grandchildren, Wes Daughtry, Meaghan Brown (Jon), Jessica Pierce, Kelsey Hocker (Gage), Chek Pierce (Kelly), Sarah McKenzie (Will), Sydney McCurry (Nick), Thomas Lyons, and Mallory Lyons; great-grandchildren, Melody, John David, Harlie, Sophia, Lincoln, Elliot, Timothy, and Kali; siblings, Wendell Eaton (Judy), Janice Manaway (Jerry), and Tom Eaton (Sheree); and nieces and nephews, too numerous to name.
The funeral service will be 4 p.m., Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Carolyn’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff on the D-Wing at Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation Center for your dedication and compassion throughout the care and comfort that you provided to her.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281 or the Arthritis Foundation, P.O. Box 96280, Washington, DC 20077.
