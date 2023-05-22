GREENVILLE — Carolyn Faye Scarbrough, 73, of Greenville, died Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Heartford House in Owensboro, surrounded by her loved ones. Ms. Scarbrough was born in Greenville on April 2, 1950, in Greenville. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She loved her cat Oscar, and treated him as a member of her family. She loved to fish, flowers, westerns and “yard selling.” Her biggest love, however, was spending time with her children.
She is survived by her children, Debbie (Michael) Harris of Greenville, Brad (Jennifer) Scarbrough of Central City, Chad (Quin’Dee) Scarbrough of Central City; granddaughter, Michaela Harris of Greenville; father of her three children, Ernest Scarbrough of Beechmont; several nieces and nephews; and in the very near future, a great grandson.
Funeral services will be private. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Heartford House family room. 2914 Old Heartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303. Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
