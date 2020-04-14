CENTRAL CITY — Carolyn Gaston, 95, of Central City, passed from this life on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born to Homer and Opal Burden on Feb. 2, 1925. Carolyn was a loving wife and mother. She became a member of the Central City Church of Christ in 1945. She and her husband were baptized in the Green River. During her life, she shared her wealth and biblical knowledge with all she came in contact with. She taught Sunday School for 60 years, conducted home Bible studies and participated in world Bible School and all church activities. She was a postal clerk at the Cleaton Post Office, and she and Tom operated a grocery store in Cleaton for 10 years. She cooked for grades 1-8 at Bevier-Cleaton School for eight years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Gaston; parents Homer and Opal Burden; brother Neil Burden; and grandson Kirk Gaston.
She is survived by her son, Tommy (Judy) Gaston of Central City; daughter Sheila (Wayne) Crist of Central City; grandchildren Dr. Troy (Jamie) Crist of Madisonville, Dr. Todd (Debra) Crist of Bremen, Wendy (Al) Ray of Columbia, Tennessee, and Amy (Clarence) Castile of Central City; great-grandchildren Sommer (Ben) Bell of Madisonville, Chandler and Chloe Crist of Madisonville, Brad Gaston of Davenport, Iowa, Jake Ray of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Sarah (Evan) Warnick of Benton; and great-great-grandsons Easton and Owen Bell of Madisonville.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Mrs. Gaston will be private for immediate family only, with private burial. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Alzheimer’s Association or American Red Cross. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented