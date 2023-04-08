Carolyn Hartman, 69, of Owensboro, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Carolyn was born in Owensboro Oct. 20, 1953, to Herbert Crabtree and Ann Gilmore Crabtree. She worked as a valued associate at Wetzels for 21 years and later retired from the Owensboro Public School System after 21 years where she worked as a teacher’s associate.
Carolyn was a cheerful, kind, and generous person who valued her family. She was a member of Windridge Country Club and was a rider in the Over the Hill Cruisers Motorcycle Club. Carolyn prided herself on being Nana to her Grandson, John Paul “J.P.” Hartman.
Carolyn was proceeded in death by her father, Herbert Crabtree, and mother, Ann Gilmore Crabtree.
She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Hartman; her son, Jonathan Hartman; her daughter, Christina Hartman (Jake Arnold); her grandson, John Paul Hartman; her sister, Brenda Bridgeman; her brothers, Jerry Crabtree and Timothy Crabtree (Carolyn Crabtree); and many cherished cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, April 10, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens in Owensboro.
Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Carolyn Ann Hartman. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Mrs. Hartman and sign her virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented