GREENVILLE — Carolyn Jewell Dennis, 67, of Central City, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She worked as a self-employed house cleaner and was a member of Leighs Chapel General Baptist Church.
Survivors include a son, Gayle Parsons Jr.; daughters Christy Wood and Kim Haskill; parents Eyvand and Betty Sapp; brother Tim Sapp; and sister Joyce Hodges.
Burial: Old Jackson Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City.
