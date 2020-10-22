Carolyn Kay Barnes, 65, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. She was born April 17, 1955, in Big Spring, Texas, to the late Willard H. and Lois Faye White Barnes. Carolyn worked as a nurse’s assistant at Rosedale Nursing Home. She was involved with two local churches, The Salvation Army and Bethel Outreach Ministries. Carolyn was one of the kindest people you could have ever met. She had a very kind heart and was an angel here on Earth to many.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Mattingly; four angel grandbabies; and a special cousin, Dion Belt.
Carolyn is survived by a daughter, Ashley (Logan) Bennett; a son, Chris (Kayla) Barnes; three bonus children, Natasha Lile, Joy (Marty) Elliott and Brandon (Kathy) White; three sisters, Diana (Arthur) Mott, Rose (Abe) Mosqueada and Penny (Thomas) Vandgrift; grandchildren J.C. Taylor, Madison Hicks, Hope Elliott, Khreelyn Bennett and Liam Walters; and several nieces and nephews.
The service for Carolyn Barnes, with limited attendance due to health directives, will be held Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
The number of those attending the visitation and funeral service shall be with current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. For visitation and service, please enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Memories and condolences for the family of Carolyn Barnes may be left at www.glenncares.com.
