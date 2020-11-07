BEECHMONT — Carolyn Lavonne Pendley, 71, of Beechmont, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include her son, Larry Nick Pendley; daughters Jill Crick and Shelly Boggess; and sister Lynn Simms.
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Memorial Gardens. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Saturday.
Family and friends who are attending the visitation or funeral service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Commented