BEAVER DAM -- Carolyn Lee Phipps, 76, of Beaver Dam died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at the Heartford House. She was born in McHenry to the late Wilbert and Belva Baize. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ray Phipps Sr.
Survivors include her daughter, Donna (Steve) Staup of Evansville, Indiana; her son, Donald Ray Phipps Jr. of Beaver Dam; three grandsons, Nick (Katie) Mayes and Jonathan (Charity) Mayes, both of Cynthiana, Indiana and Jacob Don Phipps of Beaver Dam; five great-grandchildren, Anneliese, Noah, Loralynn, Xander and Hallee Mayes; a brother, Victor Baize of Gibson City, Illinois; and two sisters, Margie Pruitt of Hartford and Martha Baize Curtis of Bloomington, Illinois.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam.
Online condolences may be made at gearyfuneral.com.
