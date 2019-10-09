Carolyn Lewis, 85, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Dec. 31, 1933, at Paducah to the late Sammie and Afa Mae Peyton Rudolph. Carolyn was a member of Lewis Lane Baptist Church and was a homemaker and caretaker for her sister-in-law, mother and husband. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed sewing and decorating, but most of all, she adored her grandkids.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Lester E. Lewis, on April 25, 2019.
Survivors include her daughters, Sherry Gillians (John) of Owensboro and Diane Thompson (Jim) of Bloomington, Illinois; two granddaughters, Dr. Michele Gillians Reynolds (James) of Crab Orchard and Jamie Leigh Thompson (Eric) of Davenport, Iowa; and a grandson, Jason Lewis Thompson of Bloomington, Illinois.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and after 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Wendell Foster, 815 Triplett Street, Owensboro, KY 42303 or Lewis Lane Baptist Church Food Pantry, 2600 Lewis Lane, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
