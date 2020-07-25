CHAPIN, S.C. — Carolyn Louise Gross, 78, of Chapin, South Carolina, formerly of Ohio County, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Chapin.
Carolyn was born Dec. 17, 1941, in Fordsville, daughter of the late Cecil and Marie Finley Wilson. She graduated from the Appalachian School of Nursing in 1969 as a Licensed Practical Nurse. After graduating, she worked in labor and delivery at University of Kentucky Hospital until moving with her family to Ohio County. She worked at the Ohio County Hospital as an OR nurse and as an office nurse for a surgeon. Being a military wife, Carolyn later held many different nursing positions in different locations across the eastern United States.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Martha “Martie” Relinski and Daniel of Chapin, South Carolina; her sister, Dorothy Beasley; her brother, Robert Wilson; four granddaughters, Bonnie, Madison, Moli Ann and Jessica; two grandsons, Jeremy and James; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Carolyn in death are her parents; her husband, Capt. Martin C. Gross; and her son, Henry C. Gross.
Graveside services were held at 9 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, in the Mill Springs National Cemetery, Nancy.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Noah’s Ark Animal Rescue, as Carolyn was an avid animal lover (www.noahs-arks.net)
Somerset Undertaking Company was in charge of arrangements.
