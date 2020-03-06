Carolyn M. Stevenson, 70, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her home. She was born Nov. 20, 1949, in Owensboro, to the late Robert A. and Marie Cecil Simmons.
Carolyn graduated from Owensboro Catholic High, Brescia University and Western Kentucky University with a master’s degree in art design. She taught school for more than 18 years from third grade to college level, but it was her six years at Owensboro Catholic High she enjoyed the most, teaching art and photography. Carolyn was the first lay teacher to teach art at Catholic High and thus the name of “Sister Mary Art.”
After a teaching career for 20 years, she pursued her real passion in interior design. Along with her paintings, this is evident throughout her home. Carolyn loved traveling to a beach, especially when the children were young. Later, she had loved to take cruises to the Caribbean with her favorite destinations of Cozumel and the Bahamas.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, John Stevenson; daughter Jennifer A. Stevenson of Stanley; a son, John W. Stevenson II (Jay) of Brooklyn, New York; granddaughters Katelyn, Kylie and Kinzley Stevenson of Stanley; brothers Robert Simmons (Kelley) of Owensboro and James Simmons (Kathy) of Utica; sisters Kay Plaisted of Lexington and Yvonne Knutson (Jim Collins) of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday evening and from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Settle Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 E. Fourth St., Owensboro, KY 42303; Owensboro Catholic High School, 1524 W. Parrish Ave., Owensboro, KY 42301; or Brescia University, 717 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Carolyn Stevenson may be shared online at www.glenncares.com.
