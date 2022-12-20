Carolyn Manning Fraim, 74, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born May 23, 1948, in Muhlenburg County to the late Robert J. and Julie L Smith Manning. She was a retired licensed practical nurse having worked at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center and the Wendell Foster Center. Carolyn loved her work as an LPN caring for her patients and when any of them died, she felt as though she had lost a member of her family.
She was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church. She loved anything Elvis, enjoyed making Christmas candy, and her family said she always made the holidays seem magical. Carolyn loved her vacation trips to Daytona Beach every year and also the annual girl trips with her friend, Carol Howard. She loved her many road trips with her grandchildren, was an avid reader, and enjoyed her cup of coffee while reading a book.
Carolyn was also preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Fraim, July 5, 2007, and a daughter, Candi York, March 3, 1991.
Surviving are a son, Jeff York of Owensboro; a daughter, Shelley York Brewer and husband Troy of Frankfort; four grandchildren, Krissy DeLacey and husband Guy, Skylar and Brianna York, all of Owensboro, and Julie York of Frankfort; six great-grandchildren, Haley Thomas and husband Chase, Taiylor Ray, Jasie Hays, Stevie DeLacey, and Everly DeLacey, all of Owensboro, and Roman York of Frankfort; two great-great-grandchildren, Alani O’Bryan and June Thomas, both of Owensboro; a former daughter-in-law, Lisa Vaughn of Hardinsburg; and a host of cousins, many friends, and her former co-workers.
The funeral service for Carolyn will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with the burial following in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and noon until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital for Children.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
