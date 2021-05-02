Carolyn Maxine Mohon, 78, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021 under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born in Drakesboro, Kentucky to the late William and Mildred Ezell.
Mrs. Mohon retired after working at Lifeway Christian Store for more than thirty-five years. She was a member of Walnut Memorial Baptist Church for more than twenty years. Carolyn was an avid U.K. Basketball fan and in her younger years, she played 2nd base on a church softball league. Carolyn also enjoyed cats so much she treated them like children.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Ella Davis.
Mrs. Mohon is survived by her husband of 60 years, Billy Mohon; a daughter, Billie Cain (Wayne); a son, Cameron Mohon (Susan); grandchildren, Matthew Mohon (Brooke) and Trey Cain; great-grandchildren, Emaline and Walker Mohon and Gannon Cain; and a sister, Charlet Fuller.
Public visitation will be Wednesday, May 5 from 9:30-11:30 AM at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A funeral service with limited attendance will be held. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Mrs. Mohon shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be made to Norton Children’s Hospital (Kosair), 231 E. Chestnut St. Louisville, KY 40202.
