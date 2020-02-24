Carolyn McLean Boarman, 71, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at her home. She was born April 28, 1948, in Evansville, Indiana, to the late James A. and Margaret Griffin McLean. Carolyn retired as a teacher’s aide for the developmentally disabled in the Daviess County school system. Carolyn loved working in the school system, being a foster parent, but mostly loved spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James “Jim” Boarman; a daughter, Amy Miller Boarman; brother, David Reynolds and partner, Don Aull; brother-in-law Alan Emerson; and a sister-in-law, Jeanne McLean.
She is survived by her children, Brad and wife Rachael Gough, Melissa and husband Brian Cambron, Robbie and wife Rita Boarman, Ehren and wife Sarabeth Boarman, Meredith and husband Shane Baxter, Molly and husband William Payne; nine grandchildren, McKenna Gough, Savannah Boarman, Brady Boarman, Aivree Boarman, Charlie Cambron, Max Cambron, Ethan Baxter, Calix Boarman, and Lily Edwards; siblings, Joy Emerson, Jill Litherland and husband Bob, and Dan McLean; special niece, Meg Hudson Washington and several other nieces and nephews; a Godson, Isaac Braswell; and a sister by choice, Pearly Owens.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donation to: Carolyn McLean Boarman Memorial Fund, 3009 Frederica St, Owensboro, KY, 42301.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
