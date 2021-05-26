Carolyn Michelle “Babo” Bowles, 64, of Owensboro, went to her heavenly home Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Tennova Healthcare in Tennessee. She was born Aug. 1, 1956, in Muhlenberg County to Robert Bowles and Sadie Noffsinger Rowe. Carolyn was of the Baptist faith and a proud Navy veteran. She was charitable, making it a priority to donate to disabled veterans and homeless shelters. Carolyn will be remembered for her selfless nature; she wanted for nothing and gave everything, up to her last Earthly day.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Bowles; her stepfather, Willis Rowe; her brother, Steve Bowles; her brother-in-law, Dennis Boehmann Sr.; and her nephew, Brice Barnes.
She is survived by her mother, Sadie Rowe; sisters, Pam (Mike) Mullican and Gilda Boehmann; her brothers, Roger (Lani) Bowles, Jeffrey (Patty) Bowles, David Bowles and James (Carol) Rowe; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The service will be noon Thursday at Harvest Baptist Church. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from
11 a.m. to noon Thursday
at the church.
All who attend the visitation and service for Ms. Bowles shall be within current health and safety directives. Please see signage at the door regarding personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Evansville Rescue Mission, 500 East Walnut St., Evansville, IN 47713.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Carolyn Bowles may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
