Carolyn P. Carter, 83, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 13, 2023, with her daughter, Kim, at her side. She was born July 7, 1939, in Lewisport to the late Douglas F. and Zula Buck Powers.
Carolyn was a woman of strong faith who loved the Lord and her family of believers at Bellevue Baptist Church. She retired from the Hancock County school system after many years of service.
Carolyn had a selfless heart and spent her time caring for others. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Carolyn was raised and lived in Hawesville most of her life, but she and her husband George moved to Owensboro when they were expecting their first grandchild in order to be more involved in their grandchildren’s lives. Carolyn was especially proud of her grandchildren and loved to talk about them every time she got a chance. She worked side by side with her husband in their retirement years, traveling to various craft shows in the area to sell his handmade wood crafts. Carolyn was very much a people person and her friendly and lively personality meant she never met a stranger. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, cooking delicious meals, and socializing.
Along with her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by eight of her nine siblings, Harold Powers, Hazel Adkins, Mary Nugent, Verne Powers, Freida Devine, Margie Keown, Gladys Malone, and Shirley “Doc” Powers.
Carolyn is survived by her husband of 65 years, George Carter; her daughter, Kim (Bil) Payne; her grandson, Jared Payne; her granddaughter, Ashton Payne; her brother, Don Powers (Agnes); and several nieces and nephews.
The memorial service for Carolyn will be private.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Bellevue Baptist Church Missions Fund, 4950 State Route 56, Owensboro, KY 42301 or Hospice & Palliative Care of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolences for Carolyn may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
