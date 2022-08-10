HAWESVILLE — Carolyn Roberts Morris, 68, of Hawesville went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, August 8, 2022, at Heartland Villa with family by her side. She was born July 26, 1954, in Owensboro to Bill and Velva Roberts. Carolyn was a member of West Point Baptist Church and a nurse. She loved spending time with her grandson and enjoyed going to yard sales and gardening.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Morris.
She is survived by her daughter, Jeannie (Kris) Morlen; grandson, Will Morlen; parents, Bill and Velva Roberts; aunt, Hazel Fulkerson; special niece, Krissy Morris; along with several other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel, with the burial following in Pellville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
