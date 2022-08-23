Carolyn S. Nevitt, 79, of Owensboro passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The Curdsville native was born June 25, 1943, as one of eight children to the late James and Doris C. Thompson. Carolyn attended Foust High School, class of 1961. She loved the Lord and was of the Baptist faith. Carolyn had a strong constitution and overcame many medical obstacles in her life. She was resourceful, vivacious, and outgoing with many friends at the Roosevelt House who affectionately called her “Peanut”. Carolyn loved her family dearly and always made them a top priority in her life.
In addition to her parents, Carolyn also was preceded in death by her siblings, Jim Thompson, Elaine Curtis, Janet King, Linda Craig, and Shirley Sacra.
Survivors include her daughter, Cathy Hollowell and husband, Victor, of Owensboro; two grandchildren, Tony Pullin and Aaron Pullin (Heidi); four great-grandchildren, Jordan, Makenzie, Austin, and Icy; sister, Lena Henning (Billy); brother, Robert “Bobby” Thompson; numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial service for Carolyn Nevitt at a date to be determined at the Roosevelt House. A private burial for the family will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 381 or Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org.
Condolences and memories for Carolyn’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented