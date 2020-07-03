Carolyn Shawna McDaniel, 53, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Oct. 2, 1966, in Owensboro to Willie Roark and Veta Caroline Drake Coon. She was a member of Owensboro Christian Church and graduated from Apollo High School. Shawna had been employed at Owensboro Federal Credit Union, City Hall and Owensboro Planning and Zoning. She enjoyed going to the beach, crafts, scrapbooking, working puzzles and UK basketball.
She was preceded in death by her father, Willie Roark.
She is survived by her son, Tristan McDaniel; her mother, Veta Coon (Terral); two brothers, Jack Roark and Ron Roark; and four nieces and nephews, Jenna McKinney (Jason), Summer Wilson (Steven), Ashton Roark and Jack Roark Jr.
Services will be private. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davis
Commented