NICHOLASVILLE — Carolyn Sparks Hancock, 77, of Nicholasville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Cambridge Place Nursing Home in Lexington. Carolyn was born Sept. 12, 1944, in Owensboro, where she lived until moving to be with her daughter and son-in-law in her later years. She graduated from Daviess County High School and Lockyear Business College. A member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Carolyn worked many years for W.R. Grace and Co., which later became Daramic Inc. She retired from Daramic Inc. in 2009. She enjoyed traveling with her daughter all over the United States, but her favorite place to visit was Walt Disney World. She also enjoyed reading and watching mysteries on television. She also loved a good Hallmark movie. Carolyn was a caring mother, daughter, sister and aunt. She also enjoyed helping to care for her grandcats.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Finis and Bethel Sparks; and her dearly loved brother, Darrell Sparks.
Carolyn will be greatly missed by those she left behind. She is survived by her daughter, Krista Wilkerson; son-in-law Keith Wilkerson; sister-in-law Becky Sparks and her children; and niece Amanda Peveler and her children. She loved them all very much.
As per Carolyn’s wishes, there will be no services.
If you wish, expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of donations to Dementia Society of America or a worthwhile charity such as your local animal shelter or the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.
Commented