LEXINGTON — Carolyn Sue Blake 64, of Lexington, Kentucky formerly of Hancock County, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Baptist Health Lexington. Carolyn Sue Blake was born April 17, 1956 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Robert Spurlin and Mary Christine Coakley Blake.
Survivors include three brothers, Robert “Tommy” Blake, Jr. of Hardinsburg, Donnie Blake of Sharon Grove and Orville Eugene Carter of Owensboro; four sisters, Anna Faye Blake of Owensboro, Dreama Gray of Lewisport, Bonnie Louise Laster of Lewisburg and Monnie Blake Johnson of Brownsville; two uncles, R.C. Coakley of Calhoun and Gerald Coakley of Rumsey; and several cousins.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday at Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. There will be no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Carolyn’s family. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Carolyn’s services will be streamed live on at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday.
