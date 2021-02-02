Carolyn Sue Hendricks, 60, of Owensboro, passed away Jan. 30, 2021. She was born in Logan County, West Virginia, on Nov. 28, 1960, to the late Raymond and Ethel Mae Hendricks. Carolyn loved to go shopping, count pennies and watch The Golden Girls. Her favorite musician was Elvis and she also liked to listen to Garth Brooks. Carolyn enjoyed car rides, meeting people and got along with everyone. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Clarence Hendricks Jr.
Carolyn is survived by her sister, Tammy Hendricks; nephew, Corey Jones (Chasity); niece, Tonia Jones; great-nieces, Raelyn Jones, Kaydance Reynolds; and great-nephew, Grayson Reynolds; cousin, David Keuhs (Melissa); uncles, Bill Estep and Roy Estep; and aunt, Fay Ponder.
Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A service with limited attendance will be held at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Brushy Fork Cemetery.
The number of those attending the visitation for Ms. Hendricks shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
