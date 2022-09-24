ISLAND — Carolyn Sue Jones Latham, 75, of Island, died Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Sue was a homemaker and member of Buttonsberry Baptist Church.
Survivors: son, Tommy Jones (Darlene); daughter, Crystal Jones; brother, Jerry Hendricks (Carmaline); and sisters, Lou Mincy and Mary Lee Shocklee (Duane).
Service: 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Sue’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Monday.
Expressions of sympathy: Buttonsberry Baptist Church, P.O. Box 382, Livermore, KY 42352.
Share your memories and photos of Sue at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented