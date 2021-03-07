Carolyn Sue Knight, 78, of Greenville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 5, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital in Evansville, Indiana from injuries sustained in a car wreck. She was born on February 19, 1943, in Greenville to the late Hugh and Mae Massey. She was a housewife, Mary Kay consultant and was a faithful member of Luzerne General Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading, shopping, spending time with her family and helping others in need. Anyone who knew her loved her smile, hugs and generosity.
She was preceded in death by only a few days by her husband of 58 years Thomas E. Knight; sisters, Joyce Raymer, Ernestine “Teeny” Cassida, and Fonnie “Pete” Williams; brothers-in-law Louis O. Cassida, Sr. and William L. Raymer, Jr.; and sisters-in-law Linda Lambert and Joyce Coursey.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 8, at 2 p.m. at Luzerne General Baptist Church in Luzerne, conducted by Rev. Joe Pharris and Rev. Larry Shadowen. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville. Gary’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer (Eddie) Lewis of Bremen, KY, Julie (Jimmy) Simms of Greenville; four grandchildren, Will Lewis, Madison Simms, Cole Lewis and Alex Simms; a sister, Debbie (Charlie) Durall; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Cavanaugh; two brothers-in-law, Howard Williams and Charles Knight; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Monday, March 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Luzerne General Baptist Church in Luzerne.
