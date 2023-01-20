GREENVILLE — Carolyn Sue Sigers Bard, 64, of Greenville, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at 5:30 a.m. at her residence in Greenville. She was a retired deputy jailer for the Muhlenberg County Detention Center, and a member of Joines Chapel Church.
Survivors: son, Dewayne (Carrie Beth) Sigers; daughter, Rebecca (Jeff) Rose; brother, Jimmy Lear; and sister, Betty Lear.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Johnston Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
