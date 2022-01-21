GREENVILLE — Carolyn Sue Tabb, 81, of Greenville, died Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 2:34 p.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. Mrs. Tabb was born July 18, 1940, in Muhlenberg County. She was a retired supervisor at Cowden’s Sewing Factory and Dame Manufacturing, and she was a member of Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, landscaping, and she was a very hard worker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jewell Tabb.
She is survived by her son, Keith (Debbie) Tabb; daughters, Kathy (Richard) Winn and Angie Wyatt; grandchildren, Bradley Tabb, Brittany (Michael) Haberlock, Jonathan (Paula) Evitts, Lincoln (Aly) Evitts, Tyler Winn (Kate Martin), Lance (Caitlyn) Wyatt, and Audrey Wyatt; seven great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Frankie Hobgood; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, January 24, 2022, at Bethlehem Cemetery in Bremen, with Bro. Cody Crowell officiating. Burial to follow. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneral
