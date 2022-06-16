Carolyn Sue Vargason Reisz, 73, of Owensboro passed on into eternity Saturday, June 11, 2022, surrounded by her family under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Carolyn was born March 31, 1949, in Owensboro to James William Vargason and Frances Henry Vargason.
Carolyn was a graduate of Owensboro Senior High School in 1967 and often talked of her high school days. She was retired, having worked in banking in the ’70s and ‘80s and in property management in the ’90s. Carolyn was a member of First Baptist Church, with a strong faith and belief in her Lord.
Carolyn loved music, and had filled her phone with all her favorite songs from the 60s and 70s. She loved animals, especially horses and dogs. She grew up on Locust Street, the youngest of six children, and absolutely adored her family and all the cherished memories from her childhood. Carolyn had an uncanny ability of recalling every little “wild and wonderful” Vargason detail. Carolyn’s greatest love was for her precious son, Christopher “Todd” Reisz, whom she lost suddenly March 17, 2019. Todd was Carolyn’s pride and joy, and one of the highlights of her life was a Caribbean Cruise they took years ago. She smiled many times saying their reunion in Heaven was going to be a very sweet day indeed.
She was preceded in death by her wonderful parents; a beloved son; a sister, Betty Joann Garrett; and a special “brother-in-love,” Ed Baker.
Carolyn is survived by her beloved brothers (and sisters-in-love) William “Billy” Vargason and his wife, Bobbie, and James “Jimmy” Vargason and his wife, Dot, all of Owensboro; her sweet sisters, Joyce Wood of Owensboro and Mary Frances Baker of Aurora, Colorado; her many nieces and nephews that she called “blessings”, Pamela Garrett, Kimberly Wood, Stephanie Leibee (Don), Stacey Smith, and Angela Lewis (Darin) of Owensboro, Scott Vargason (Melissa) of Lewisport, Jennifer Roberts (Sheldon) of Bloomington, Illinois, and Dana Walden and Michael Baker (Kerry) of Aurora, Colorado; 12 great-nieces and nephews; and nine great-great nieces and nephews.
Carolyn’s family wishes to express their extreme and profound gratitude to all those that provided compassionate care to Carolyn which include Owensboro Health doctors, nurses and aides, Dr. Becky McKindles and staff, Dr. Michael Muzoora and staff, Dr. Randall Thomas and staff, Enhabit Home Health, Hospice of Westen Kentucky, Danhauer Drugs, Emory Center Pharmacy, Cherri Care, and One Park Place staff and neighbors.
Private graveside services will take place at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery officiated by Brother Paul Strahan of First Baptist Church.
Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of donations to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306 or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
