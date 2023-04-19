CENTRAL CITY — Carolyn Sue (Vincent) Adcock, 65, of Central City, died Friday, April 15, 2023, at 4:44 a.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro. She was born Jan. 12, 1958, in Madisonville. She was a retired site manager for Landura Corporation and a member of Brier Creek Presbyterian Church. Carolyn enjoyed her family, especially her grandkids, and caring for others. Her heart was big. She enjoyed yard sales on a sunny day.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elwood and Lora Mae Vincent; sisters, Nell Sivolella and Pamela Sue Vincent; and brother, Billy Ray Vincent.
She is survived by her children, Kerry (Carrie) Hearld and Amy Miller Gossett; grandchildren, Haley Putman, Cody Hearld, Courtney Gossett, and Hannah Gossett; great-grandchildren, Kensleigh Crick and Karson Crick; sisters, Lenora Kay (Tim) Barnes, Lora Lee (Ricky) Groves, Angela Gail Vincent, and Linda Faye (Ricky) Deason; brother, Jesse D. (Lynn) Vincent; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Danny Greene officiating. Burial to follow in Brier Creek Cemetery. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Carolyn Sue (Vincent) Adcock Memorial Fund.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
