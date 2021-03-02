Carolyn Sue Willis, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Owensboro Regional Health Hospital.
She was born Dec. 17, 1939, in Hopkins County, to the late Ashby and Hilda Moore Todd.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Cletis Earl Willis; her mother who raised her, Maudie Todd; and one brother, Wayne Faughender.
She was a member of Greater Vision Baptist Church and she worked for Owensboro Daviess County Hospital for 18 years.
She is survived three daughters, Reana Zinck, of Owensboro, Rebecca (Marc) Williams, of Copperas Cove, Texas, and Angelia (Jerry Wilson) Willis, of Owensboro; one son, Cletis Willis, of Copperas Cove, Texas; three brothers, Darrell Todd of Madisonville, J.L. “Buddy” Todd, of Madisonville, and James Lee Todd, of Madisonville; five grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
At the family’s request there will be no services. Burial will take place in West Lawn Cemetery in Hanson.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented