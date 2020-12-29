Carolyn Sumner Ford, 76, of Habit, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 26, at her home. She was born April 11, 1944, in Daviess County to the late Aaron and Helen Rowan Sumner. Carolyn was a member of Bethabara Baptist Church and was retired from the Daviess County School System having worked in the lunchroom at Highland Elementary. Carolyn enjoyed the outdoors, working in her yard, and traveling.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Aaron Ford on Aug. 26, 2008; and a brother, Jerry Sumner.
Carolyn is survived by her husband of 59 years, William A. “Bill” Ford; her daughter, Jennifer Fencak and husband Todd, of Hendersonville, Tennessee; three grandsons, Jacob Fencak, of Hendersonville, and Hunter and Carter Ford, of Whitesville; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Hagan, of Whitesville; and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Betsy and Frank List of Petit.
Graveside services will be Noon Wednesday, Dec. 30, at Bethabara Baptist Church Cemetery with burial following.
The number of those attending the graveside service shall be social distanced and wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
