CALHOUN — Carolyn “Sunshine” Bosworth, 76, of Calhoun went home to be with the Lord Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Carolyn Louise Wilson was born September 27, 1945, in Owensboro to the late Curby and Marjorie Farmer Wilson and was better known as “Sunshine” to both her friends and family. She was a housekeeper at DAVCO Nursing Home in Owensboro, earlier worked as a cook at several area restaurants, and was a member of Calhoun Baptist Church. Sunshine enjoyed working word puzzles, watching her favorite television shows, and playing cards with her friends.
In addition to her parents, Sunshine was preceded in death by a daughter, Glenna Jean Espinosa.
Survivors include a son, Bobby Joe Gaddis of Zephyrhills, Florida; a daughter, Jeannette Cadena of Dade City, Florida; 13 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Curby Leon Wilson of Oregon; and her long-time friend and caregiver, Mary Jane Freels of Utica.
Family services will be held at a later date. There will be no public visitation.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Sunshine’s family.
