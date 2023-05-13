Carolyn “Susie” Dunlap, 77, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Aug. 16, 1945, in Patronville, Indiana to the late Wallace Hall and Eloise Meece Hall. Susie graduated from Rockport High School and was of the Baptist faith. She lived for her kids and enjoyed watching Westerns. Susie loved spending time with family and her dogs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Hall, and a sister, Barbara Hawkins.
She is survived by her daughter, Angela Dixon; sons, Mel Woodruff (Kim) and Billy Dixon (Lisa); grandchildren, Tabitha Dixon, William Dixon, and Kaitlyn Dixon; brothers, Wallace Hall, Jr. and J.W. Hall; and multiple nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at noon Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Sunset Hill Cemetery in Rockport, Indiana. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
