Carolyn Virginia Acton, 67, of Owensboro, departed this life Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Heartford House. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Pearl and Carrie Elnora Douglas; along with one brother, James Douglas Jr. Carolyn was a member of Church Alive, 325 Carter Road. She retired from the Carmel Home. Carolyn enjoyed playing Yahtzee and spending time with family and friends.
Carolyn leaves to cherish her memories and mourn the loss of her passing, four sons, Teague (Leah) Douglas, James M. Douglas, James R. Douglas and Stanley Douglas; two daughters, Carmin Lopez and Judith Davis; 20 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Harold (Jennifer) Douglas and Robert (Lena) Douglas; four sisters, Mary Johnson, Minnie Brown, Betty (Charles) Pettigrew and Judy Douglas; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Church Alive, 325 Carter Road. Burial will be in Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Final tribute by McFarland Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
Commented