EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Carrie Evelyn Bruner, 87, of Evansville, Indiana, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Evansville. Carrie was born Feb. 5, 1933, in Hancock County to the late Eugene W. and Anna Lee Falls Bryant. She was a member of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, the VFW. post 696, DAV and the American Legion.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles David Bruner, on March 5, 1971.
Survivors include three daughters, Patricia Sherrill, Charlotte Bruner and Melissa Jackson; three grandchildren, Brandy, Misty and Cory; eight great-grandchildren, Silky, Danielle, Jemarique, Ahlanna, Asya, Kayedence, Sydney and Nikolette; and two great-great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Patience.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, in Elmwood Cemetery.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at St. Vincent. Make donations to St. Vincent Foundation, 8402 Harcourt Road Ste. 210, Indianapolis, IN 46260.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
