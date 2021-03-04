Carrie “Gaye” Blair, 70, of Utica, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at her residence with her family by her side. She was born July 19, 1950, in Albany to the late John Marvin and Laura Murray. Gaye was a member of the Willow Glen Church of Christ. She enjoyed playing horseshoes, pool, bingo and karaoke.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, John Murray Jr., Wanda Cross, Norma Wininger, Venita Curtis, Geneva Williams, Clifton Murray and Virginia Murray.
Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Donnie Blair; son Kristopher Lewis Daffron (Karen); daughter Dana Michelle Pate (Chad); seven grandchildren, Zachary Weatherholt (Olivia), Josh Wilkison, Kaleb Henderson, Coleman Savage, Richard Daffron, Chase Pate and Keaton Pate; three great-grandchildren; sisters Ann Winchester and Faye Conrad; and several nieces and nephews. Gaye was loved by several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory and will be livestreamed at www.davisfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Sorgho. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and after 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the service or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
