WHITESVILLE — Carrie Graham Gabbert, 85, of Whitesville, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center. She was born February 6, 1937, in Daviess County to the late Nathaniel Decker Graham and Elizabeth Stout Graham. Carrie retired from General Electric. She enjoyed shopping, traveling, and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Decker Graham, Henry Graham, William Graham, Betty Graham Hamilton, Mary Graham Whitaker, Grace Graham, Robert Graham, and Clay Graham.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Gerald M. Gabbert; son, Tracy L. Gabbert; daughter, Robin Henry (Tim); one grandchild, Carrie Edmondson (Jon); one great-grandson, Henry Edmondson; and her siblings, Martha Graham Hagan, Anna Graham Jones, Rena Graham Olsen, and Doug Graham.
There will be no services. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
