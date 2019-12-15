Carrie L. Dean, 44, of Owensboro passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at her home. Born May 31, 1975, in Daviess County to Renetta Kay James and the late Kelly James, Carrie graduated from Owensboro High School and was employed at River Valley Behavioral Health. Carrie was a strong and hard-working woman but also compassionate, giving and who cared for others' needs. She loved being with her family, cooking and having barbecues at her home as well as fishing and playing Spades.
Mrs. Dean also was preceded in death by her stepdad, Glenn Runyon.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 23 years, Jesse Dean; son Jonathan Crite; daughter Hannah Crite; and son Dasmane Dean, all of Owensboro; mother Renetta Kay James; stepsons Jesse Dean Jr., Jasmane Dean, Nicholas Dean and Cody Dean; 23 grandchildren; a life-long friend who was like a sister, Tina Davis; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Carrie Dean will be noon Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 a.m. until time of service Wednesday. Entombment will be in Rosehill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Green River Area Downs Syndrome Association (GRADSA), P.O. Box 2031, Owensboro, KY 42302.
Memories and condolences for the family of Carrie Dean may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented