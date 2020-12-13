Carrie Lynn Goatee, 49, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Owensboro on Feb. 9, 1971, to Al and Janie Staples. Carrie was a 1989 graduate of Apollo High School and went on to cosmetology school. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Carrie enjoyed spending time with her family. No matter the circumstances in her life, she was always seen with a smile on her face. Carrie loved seeing her two sons come and visit her, and her grandson was one of the greatest joys of her life.
She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Larry Goatee; sons Zachary Goatee (Brittany Oliver) and Justin Goatee (Christy); her parents, Al and Janie Staples; grandson Hunter Goatee; brother Mike Staples (Sharon); sister Tammy Wimsatt (David); mother-in-law Vivian Goatee; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services are private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Christ Community Church.
