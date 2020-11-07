CENTERTOWN — Carrol Morton Daniel, 82, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at his home. He was born in McHenry on Sept. 20, 1938. Son of the late Wendell Orin and Nelda Downey Daniel, Carrol served his country in the U.S. Air Force, where he worked as a guided missile tech. He was a tool and die maker at Whirlpool Corp. and was a maintenance supervisor at TVA.
He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Helga Spies Daniel; sisters Sharon Bolen and Nancy Givens; and brothers Kenny Daniel and Ricky Daniel.
Survivors include two daughters, Kathleen (David) Brown and Susan Dotson; three grandchildren, Ashley (Chad) Martin, Joshua D. Brown and Alexander Dotson; great-grandchild Emma Martin; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Jason Bratcher and Bro. Ed Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in Centertown Cemetery, where the Ohio County Honor Guard will perform final rites. Friends may visit with the family from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, 75% of our seating capacity can be occupied and face masks are required.
