Carrol Page, 92, of Utica, passed away Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Carrol Rete Page was born Dec. 16, 1930, in McLean County to the late Edward and Lena Belle King and was married to the former Ida Fay Edmonson. The couple wed Oct. 20, 1950, and their enduring love story became a cherished family tale. Carrol was a beloved father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
A 1949 graduate of the former Calhoun High School, Carrol was a man of service and dedication. He was a Marine veteran of the Korean War and a member of the Owensboro Marine Corps League. Carrol’s work ethic was admirable, having spent many years as a dedicated salesman with Sysco Food Company. His commitment to his community was evident as a member of Utica Baptist Church and as assistant fire chief for the Utica Volunteer Fire Department.
Carrol was a man of many interests. He was a Mason and found great joy in hunting, fishing, woodworking, and gardening. His stories, often shared with a twinkle in his eye, will be remembered and retold by those who knew and loved him.
In remembering Carrol, we celebrate a life lived with purpose, integrity, and love. He was a pillar of strength to his family, a loyal friend, and a respected member of his community. His spirit of generosity and his unwavering commitment to his family will continue to inspire those who were fortunate to have known him.
In addition to his parents, Carrol was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Ida Fay Page, who died Nov. 15, 2013; daughter, Linda Joyce Page; great-granddaughter, Bella Marie Dillingham; brother, Charles Page; and sister, Anita Riley.
Carrol is survived by two sons, Ricky Page (Karen) and Garry Page (Karen), both of Utica; two daughters, Teresa Matthews (Danny) of Utica and Janet Cecil (Bruce) of Hartford; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and sister, Patty Howard (Rodney) of Calhoun.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, with the Rev. Shea Hicks officiating. Burial will be in Utica Baptist Church Cemetery in Daviess County with military honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415. Friends may visit with Carrol’s family from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Carrol’s service will be streamed live on musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The Carrol R. Page family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Utica Baptist Cemetery Fund, 415 Kentucky 1207, Utica, KY 42376.
