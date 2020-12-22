LIVERMORE — Carrol Ray Cook 82, of Livermore, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 18, 2020 at his home. Carrol Ray Cook was born May 31, 1938 in Livermore, Kentucky to the late William Robert and Grace Belle Harris Cook and was married to the former Sherlene Brooks Daniels September 1, 1960. Carrol Ray retired from the T.V.A. — Paradise Plant and was a member of Livermore United Methodist Church. He served in the Army National Guard, was an U.S. Army veteran and loved to whittle wood. In addition to his parents, Carrol Ray was preceded in death by a son, Jamie Cook.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Sherlene Cook; a son, Robert Cook of Livermore; a daughter, Dawna Price (Keith) of Livermore; ten grandchildren, Evan Cook, Eden Cook (who he raised), Cortnee Cook, Derek Young, Josh Rickard, Jenna Taylor, Gracie Shadowen, Jon Price, Tristan Price and Ali Culbertson; 14 great grandchildren; and a brother, Bradley Cook of Las Cruces, New Mexico.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Revs. Jesse Johnson and Jim White officiating. Burial will be in the Richland Baptist Cemetery in McLean County with Military Honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 5415. Friends may visit with Carrol Ray’s family from 11:30 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. Wednesday at Musters in Livermore. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Carrol Ray’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Carrol Ray’s services will be streamed live on at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday.
The Carrol Ray Cook family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Richland Baptist Cemetery Fund; C/O Jack Burden; 650 Hicks Road; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
Share your memories
and photos of Carrol Ray at
Commented