Hardinsburg — Carroll Butler, 69, of Custer, Kentucky, died Jan. 21, 2023, at Baptist Health Hardin. He was a member of Alexander Chapel United Methodist Church and retired from Crucible Industries.
He is survived by his wife Gail Butler; son, Rod Butler; daughter, Tabatha Davis; brother, Farrell Butler; and sister, Vonnie Bennett.
Funeral: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.Burial: Custer Cemetery, Custer. Visitation: 3:30 to 7 p.m. Monday and after 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Expressions of sympathy: Alexander Chapel United Methodist Church.
