Carroll Eugene Safreed, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. He was born Nov. 3, 1936, in Ravenwood, West Virginia, to the late Homer and Virginia Safreed. Carroll was a notable high school athlete and enjoyed hunting, golfing and was an avid UK fan. He was a loving and generous man who found excitement in showering his grandchildren with attention.
Carroll is survived by his son, Chris Safreed (Kathy); daughter Kim Floyd (Matthew); and grandchildren Talon Charles Safreed, Paige Madison Safreed and Lauren Nicole Floyd.
Services are private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and condolences for the family of Carroll Eugene Safreed may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
