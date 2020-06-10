BEAVER DAM — Carroll G. Weedman, 95, of Beaver Dam, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Ohio County Healthcare. He was born August 3, 1924 in Ohio County to the late Claud Weedman and Lorene Davis Weedman. Mr. Weedman retired from Ashland Oil and was a member of Beaver Dam Church of Christ.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Pearl Beck Weedman; his second wife, Wanda Beck Weedman; son, Lindell Weedman; three brothers, Jewell Weedman, Harold Weedman and Jimmie Weedman and two sisters, Marietta Wright and Dorothy Geary.
He is survived by one brother, Wilmer Weedman of Louisville; one stepdaughter; two grandsons; one granddaughter; two great-grandsons; a great-granddaughter; two nieces; and six nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Mike Thomas officiating. The burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Carroll G. Weedman by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
