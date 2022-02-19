HARTFORD — Carroll Keith Carter, 79, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2022, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana, surrounded by his family.
Carroll was born April 23, 1942, in Centertown, to the late Oscar and Juanita Paris Carter.
Carroll attended Centertown High School. In 1963, he joined the Navy. He spent six years in the service altogether, two years in the reserve. During his four years in the Navy, he served on the USS Harlan R. Dickson, a destroyer, and the USS Grand Canyon, a destroyer tender. He was a boiler room technician. This led to his serious health problems later in life.
Carroll was discharged in late 1967. He had planned to go to California. On Dec. 4, 1967, he met the love of his life Rebecca Sue Carter. They were married on January 12, 1968. They never left each other’s side in 54 years together.
Carroll was a member of the Centertown Tabernacle, VFW Post 117, AMVETS, The Ohio County Veterans Honor Guard, The Mustang Club of America, The Crazy Horse Mustang Club of Owensboro, and was a Kentucky Colonel.
Carroll was the owner of Carter Trucking, retiring after 40 years.
Carroll was a Mustang enthusiast, owning 11 Mustangs. Carroll enjoyed taking his Mustangs to car shows, cruise-ins, and driving in the parades in Ohio County. He was also a Ford mechanic. One of his favorite cars was a 1969 Mustang GT Cobra Jet. During two years of racing in the 1970s, he won 42 trophies at Windy Hollow, Beech Bend, and Hardinsburg Raceways. Another favorite car was his 2008 P-51 Raush. He met Jack Raush at Beech Bend a few years ago. The car is signed by Jack Raush, Don Bowles, and McClanahan.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Patricia Carter Rose of Marion, North Carolina.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Rebecca Sue (Carter) Carter, a son, Jason Carter; a daughter, Donna Carter Warner; a very special son-in-law, Richard Warner, Jr.; two step-grandchildren, Brittani (Rich) Haney and R.W. Warner; and one step great-grandchild, Glora Haney.
Service is at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will be in Sunnydale Cemetery near Hartford. The Ohio County Honor Guard will present Military Rites. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Sunday at the funeral home.
