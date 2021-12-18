Carroll Lee Phelps, 58, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Feb. 26, 1963, in Hopedale, Illinois, to the late Hubert and Mary Sue Kessinger Phelps. Carroll had worked as a pit supervisor at Moonlite BBQ for 23 years. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and was a member of the AmVets Post #75. Carroll enjoyed eating at the Dugout Diner, singing karaoke and spending time with his grandchildren. He also was a Dallas Cowboys and UK basketball fan.
He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jacklynn Smith; a brother, Ric Phelps; and two sisters, Debbie Brooks and Kathy Higdon.
Surviving are five daughters, Kimberly Phelps (Timothy Roberson), Mary Phelps, Meghan Phelps, Brittany Smith (Josh Hamilton) and Amber Whitaker, all of Owensboro; 22 grandchildren, Sabrina, Bentley, Nikki, Bailee, Katherine, Franklin, Able, Elija, Samuel, Felica, Jayden, Kylee, Ryder, Tra-shaun, Nataila, Briana, Kabrea, Anthony, Addalynn, Nevaeh, Liam and Lathen; two brothers, Larry Phelps of Murray and Richard Phelps of Owensboro and a sister, Mary Stewart (Henry) of Rosine.
Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Messages and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
